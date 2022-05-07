Arrest made after three armed robberies at Slidell gas stations

The police department shared videos on social media from one of the armed robberies earlier this month.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a New Orleans man is in custody following three armed robberies at Slidell area gas stations in the past month.

The Slidell Police Department said that 31-year-old Kevin Borden was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators say Borden is responsible for three armed robberies, including a Racetrac on Fremaux Avenue on June 16, a Circle K on Voters Road on June 26 and Moody's Time Save on Gause Boulevard on July 3.

The police department shared videos on social media from one of the armed robberies earlier this month. The video shows a man act as if he is about to buy a soda, but once the clerk opens the cashier, he puts a gun in her face and takes the cash out. The man appeared to be driving a white Audi SUV as his getaway vehicle.

SPD said the video led to a Crimestoppers tip that pointed investigator's to Borden's home in New Orleans East. The police department said that officers approached the home on Wednesday and Borden jumped into a stolen white Audi SUV, rammed two police cars and drove away. He was arrested after a brief chase that ended in a crash. Investigators say the same clothes used in the armed robberies was found inside the stolen car.

“This dangerous individual was identified and arrested due to a combination of social media, a Crimestoppers tip, and good police work," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. "This was not an easy one to solve, but several law enforcement agencies worked together to make this happen. Today is a big win for the good guys.”

Borden was booked into the Orleans Parish jail on the following charges: possession of a stolen car, aggravated flight, two counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle on a police officer and two counts of hit-and-run.

Borden will be transferred to Slidell to face additional charges including armed robbery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. The SPD said additional charges could follow.

The arrest was made as part of a joint investigation that included the FBI, Louisiana State Police, New Orleans Police and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab.