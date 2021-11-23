Suspect sought in shooting of 5 in St. Charles Parish

A suspect has been identified in the November 9 shooting.

KILLONA, La. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the November 9 shooting of five in Killona.

Sheriff Greg Champagne announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Johtre Isaiah Scott, 19, of Edgard, Louisiana for one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder as a result of a shooting which occurred in Killona, Louisiana on November 9, 2021 just before 6:20 P.M.

Scott’s last known address is 183 Central Avenue in Edgard, Louisiana. He is described as a black male, approximately 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 195 lbs. The sheriff's office said Scott should be considered armed and dangerous.

The warrant was issued by the 29th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

Scott is wanted for the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Darzil Washington and the attempted first-degree murder of Darville Washington, 32, Dwayne Williams, 27, Jayvon Lockett, 35, and a 14-year-old juvenile.