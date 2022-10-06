Wanted: 5 sought after stunt show traffic jam, jumping on NOPD car

Ferguson said that all five are from the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas and include three juveniles, whose names are not being released.

NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants have been issued for five people who participated in a reckless driving exhibition at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch avenues in New Orleans this weekend. Videos of the incident showed traffic tied up and spectators in perilous proximity to speeding cars with some spectators jumping on a police unit.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that all five are facing the increased aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce that carries up to 15 years in prison. This is an upgrade from previous incidents which were classified as reckless operation of a vehicle.

Ferguson said that all five are from the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas and include three juveniles, whose names are not being released.

Those being sought include:

Tyler McKinley, 21, of New Orleans who faces aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce, criminal damage to property, simple assault, disturbing the peace and rioting



Eduardo Gomez, 26, of New Orleans. He was one of the drivers and faces similar charges



16-year-old juvenile from Kenner and a juvenile from Denham Springs who are wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce, criminal damage to property, simple assault, disturbing the peace and rioting.



17-year-old juvenile from Metaire who was a driver and faces aggravated obstruction of justice, principal to criminal damage, disturbing the peace, assault and rioting.

Ferguson said there are still investigations going into three other ‘pop up shows’ at other locations around town Sunday, including Annunciation and Calliope. And more arrests are also expected in the St. Roch/St. Claude incident.

Ferguson also took time to laud the officer in the vehicle that was punched, kicked and jumped upon, saying that he did an outstanding job under a trying situation.