ARRESTED: 80-year-old man beat 51-year-old man to death, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested an 80-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder Wednesday, according to a report from the New Orleans Police Department.

The 80-year-old man, Robert Dickens Sr., is accused of fatally beating Anthony Grana, 51, on Dec. 13 in the Leonidas neighborhood.

After the victim was found in the 1900 block of Dante Street, paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services took Grana to a hospital, but Grana died three days later.

That's when NOPD homicide detectives began leading the investigation into his death.

Homicide investigators learned that two people were involved: Robert Dickens Sr. and Alvion Dickens. The NOPD report said Robert Dickens Sr. was the person who beat the victim.

"Alvion Dickens is believed to have assisted Robert Dickens Sr. in fleeing the scene," the NOPD report said.

NOPD's report didn't specify if the two were related.

"Robert Dickens Sr. was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of second-degree murder, while Alvion Dickens was booked for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder," the report said.

Anyone with additional information on this homicide may contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504.658.5300 or call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867