Arrested: Deputy sold inmate cellphone, confession says

NEW ORLEANS — A deputy with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested Wednesday after surveillance video showed him making a transaction with an inmate, a release from the sheriff's office said.

An employee of the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office for the past three months, Trey Jenkins, 21, was arrested after a brief but intense investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The former deputy worked in the sheriff's corrections department.

"Jenkins confessed that an inmate offered him money to bring in a cellphone," the release said. "Jenkins agreed and the money was delivered through use of a cash app. Jenkins brought in a cellphone and charger which he gave to the inmate inside the housing unit. The cellphone and charger were recovered by corrections deputies."

Jenkins was charged with the introduction of contraband to a correctional facility. He was jailed briefly before posting bond for his release.

“It’s always disheartening when an officer violates the trust of his fellow officers as well as the citizens he is sworn to serve and protect,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Jenkins willfully chose to violate the law and now must face the consequences of his actions. We take no delight in arresting one of our own employees, but his status as an employee had no bearing on a fair and impartial investigation and arrest.”