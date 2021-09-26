x
Crime

Arrested: Man shot at, wounded officer while on run for double shooting: TPSO

Patrick Waddle, 38, faces two charges of attempted second-degree murder for a Saturday shooting. No additional charges have been announced as of Sunday morning.
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A man wanted for shooting two people in Schriever, Louisiana on Saturday was being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies when he shot at and wounded a Louisiana State Police trooper, sending the officer to the hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Patrick Waddle, 38, faces two charges of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Bullrun Road in Schriever on Saturday, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Troopers with LSP Troop C saw a vehicle that matched the description of the wanted man's car, but when troopers approached Waddle, he opened fire.

The LSP trooper was wounded. They were taken to the hospital. A police spokesperson described his wounds as minor injuries Sunday morning.

TPSO reported on Sunday that Waddle was arrested without incident.

Both law enforcement agencies said the investigations into the shootings are ongoing and have shared few details.

No charges were announced for the shooting of the LSP trooper as of Sunday at 9 a.m.

