Arrested: Man wounded, fires rifle at officers Saturday night: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — After police got reports about a gunman in a car near St. Claude and Franklin avenues, officers ordered him to pull into a nearby parking lot and leave the car.

According to a report from the New Orleans Police Department, Dante Frazier, 42, got out of the car but wouldn't show officers his hands.

Frazier then ran away, and police said, he had a rifle in his hands.

NOPD officers and Frazier exchanged gunfire as he was trying to escape

Officers secured the area with a perimeter. Shortly after the perimeter was set up, Frazier was arrested. He had been shot in the foot.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services were sent to the area. EMS took Frazier to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported by police.

After he was released from the hospital, Frazier was taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He faces two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau Force Investigation Team is handling the investigation, as dictated by NOPD policy, a spokesperson said.

The police department will review for release the body-cam footage and other videos from the shooting, the statement said.

NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau Force Investigation Team can be reached at 504-658-6800 with any information that can assist in this investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867