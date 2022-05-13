Arsonist sought after fishing pier destroyed by fire in Terrebonne Parish

Deputies were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. on April 21 to a fire about a mile northwest of Island Road

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities are seeking the person responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a recently completed fishing pier in Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. on April 21 to a fire about a mile northwest of Island Road near a water control structure. Witnesses said they saw a fire at the site a couple days earlier.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the destroyed pier had only been in place for a year and was one of seven boat access fishing piers as part of a $5 million PAC WMA Enhancement Project. The project, funded by dollars from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement, was intended to restore a portion of outdoor recreational opportunities lost due to the 2010 oil spill.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the TPSO. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of a person responsible for the fire.