'As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen' | NOPD investigating Canal Street homicide

"Heard the shots and it froze me. I stood right there for about five minutes or so," Robin LeBlanc said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Basin and Canal streets near the Saenger Theater. It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The coroner hasn't released his name yet, and police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.

Robin LeBlanc was walking that stretch of Basin when the shooting happened. She didn't see it but heard the shots.

"Heard the shots, and it froze me. I stood right there for about five minutes or so," LeBlanc said.



LeBlanc is known as the 'candy lady' as she's often pushing her cart full of homemade sweets for sale. She walks through downtown often.

"Don't go too far with it. I'm scared. Too much going on," LeBlanc said.

She saw the victim, who was shot, lying on the ground. New Orleans police said officers responded when they heard the shots too. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the NOPD.

As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen, according to witnesses.

"I was standing at the door right where it happened, and I heard the shots, three shots, and I immediately ran outside to see what was going on, and she was picking up the bike off the ground and walking it to Canal," said a security guard Sunday evening after she witnessed the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The security guard said she saw a woman ride off on the victim's bike. Police have not said if they believe she was the shooter.

"She just took his bike, the man was just lying there. It's just sad," the woman said.

"That's why I only work in the daytime. I used to work at night too with this, but I don’t work at night no more," LeBlanc said.