Former First NBC Bank CEO Ashton Ryan sentenced to 14 years for wire fraud, conspiracy

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon sentenced founder and former First NBC Bank CEO Ashton Ryan to 14 years in federal prison for bank fraud and conspiracy on Wednesday, according to our partners at Nola.com.

The sentencing comes seven months since Ryan was found guilty of 46 charges related bank's $1 billion collapse in 2017.

It was just a long, hard fight and we're going to appeal," Ryan's attorney Edward J. Castaing, Jr., told WWL-TV after the sentencing. "We think the jury was wrong. There were errors committed in the trial – before and during the trial – and that's what appeals are all about.

"The fight is not over."

Judge Fallon also sentenced Ryan to pay restitution with the amount to be set at a later date.