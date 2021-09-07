Assumption Parish fugitive caught in Texas, accused of deadly shooting

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — U.S. Marshals in Texas apprehended an Assumption Parish man accused in a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt earlier this year.
Ronald Joseph Vallejo, 30, faces numerous charges including first-degree murder.
According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, on April 16, 2021, deputies were called to Violet Street in Labadieville for a report of a shooting. A man died from his injuries, while two others were wounded.
Investigators identified Vallejo as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 18. Detectives learned Vallejo had fled to the Houston area
After receiving information on his whereabouts, the sheriff's office notified the U.S. Marshals, who took Vallejo into custody on Saturday in Harris County, Texas.
Vallejo is charged with the following:
- First-Degree Murder
- Attempted First-Degree Murder
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms
Authorities said efforts to return Vallejo to Louisiana are currently underway.
