At least two dead after a house fire in St. John Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — At least two people are dead after a house fire in Mount Airy, according to Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies.
Deputies say one victim is an adult and the other is a child.
The St. John Parish Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Marigold Street.
This scene is still active and Fire Marshal deputies are currently on the scene.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.