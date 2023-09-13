x
Crime

At least two dead after a house fire in St. John Parish

Deputies say one victim is an adult, and the other is a child.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — At least two people are dead after a house fire in Mount Airy, according to Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies. 

Deputies say one victim is an adult and the other is a child. 

The St. John Parish Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Marigold Street.

This scene is still active and Fire Marshal deputies are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

