Attempted arson at Seventh Ward bar

The owner said he is not sure why his bar was targeted but wants the suspected arsonist off the streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an attempted arson in the Seventh Ward early Saturday morning at Sidney’s Saloon in the 1200 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

Security cameras show a man ride up to the bar on a bike, pour some flammable liquid around the perimeter of the bar, light the liquid on fire and then take off.

A witness saw the fire and put it out using a bottle of water and called 911.

The owner said there is very little damage to the building, only a few scorch marks. The owner also said he is not sure why his bar was targeted but wants the suspected arsonist off the streets.