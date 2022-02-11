Attempted carjacking suspect at-large after he couldn't start victim's car, NOPD reports

One victim threw their keys on the ground, the man picked them up got in to the vehicle but could not start it. The subject got out and ran away.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person they say is responsible for an armed robbery in the Fillmore area Thursday.

According to police, at about 12:43 p.m., victims arrived in the 5500 block of Pratt Drive. As they got out of their vehicle a man ran up to them with a gun and demanded their property.

One victim threw their keys on the ground, the man picked them up got into the vehicle ,but could not start it. The subject got out and ran away, according to police.

Police said the person was wearing a black hoodie, red undershirt, khaki pants and black shoes.