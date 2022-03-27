x
Attorney: Killing of suspect wasn't 'vigilante justice'

Bokio B. Johnson is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting Hollis Carter on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An attorney for the man accused of fatally shooting the alleged killer of his 18-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter has denied that the incident was a “matter of vigilante justice.” 

New Orleans police say 46-year-old Bokio B. Johnson was arrested Friday in the death of 21-year-old Hollis Carter, who was fatally shot while driving to a pretrial hearing Wednesday. Police have said Carter confessed to killing Breyiana Brown and her stepbrother Caleb Johnson in a gun sale gone bad last March. 

Following Carter’s death, Bokio Johnson is now charged with second-degree murder, but his attorney says his client is not guilty.

