Brothers accused of defrauding Louisiana after hurricanes, report says

Auditors say the fire marshal's office paid for bottled water after Hurricane Laura at an average cost of $1.41 per bottle, despite having an emergency contract.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Investigative auditors say a former emergency manager at Louisiana's fire marshal's office used his position to improperly funnel more than $800,000 to companies doing business with or on behalf of his brother for emergency services during Hurricane Laura and other natural disasters.

According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Lt. Robert McCormick improperly directed state funds totaling $846,140 for supplies, equipment rentals, catering services, and other emergency services which were billed at "excessive rates." Some of the items were reportedly purchased using Lt. Robert McCormick's or his brother's, Thomas McCormick, personal funds.

In one instance, auditors say the fire marshal's office paid $182,740 for bottled water after Hurricane Laura at an average cost of $1.41 per bottle, despite the office having access to five emergency state contracts to purchase water for $0.21 to $0.25 per bottle - overpaying more than $150,000.

Auditors say that several companies that were working with the fire marshal's office diverted nearly $400,000 to Thomas McCormick's law firm, McCormick Law Firm, LLC, as “Legal Fees,” “Legal Services,” or “Attorney Fees.” The auditors alleged that those funds were then distributed to "personally benefit" Lt. Robert McCormick, Thomas McCormick, and others.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor said that Lt. McCormick, Thomas McCormick, and others may have violated state and federal laws.

The Plaquemine Post South reported in July that both McCormick brothers were among seven people indicted in the 18th Judicial Court for their alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme. They reportedly face charges of racketeering, money laundering, and public corruption infractions.