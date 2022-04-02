2 pastors shot; 1 woman killed at Aurora church police say

Police said the shooting happened during Friday service inside the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church near East 6th Avenue and Olathe Street.

AURORA, Colo. — Two pastors were shot, and a woman died after a shooting in an Aurora church during their weekly Friday night service, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The shooting happened inside the Iglesia Faro De Luz church near East 6th Avenue and Olathe Street, according to tweets from APD. A 36-year-old woman was killed, police said, but the two pastors who were shot are expected to survive.

APD said a fourth adult was also taken to the hospital for other medical reasons.

Police said the suspect had a relationship of some kind with one of the victims.

There were approximately 15-20 people in the church at the time, police said, and investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

