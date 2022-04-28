New Orleans man arrested over $20,000 extortion plot against his former employer

The 59-year-old man was let go by his previous employer in 2021, and demanded settlement in exchange for silence regarding 'illegal activities.'

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police say they've arrested a New Orleans man on extortion charges.

59-year-old Thomas Daquin was arrested on April 27 for extorting his previous employer. Detectives began investigating back in March, after receiving a complaint of possible extortion.

Daquin was terminated by his employer in late 2021, and according to authorities, began sending emails to his previous employer claiming to have fallen multiple times on a staircase during his time of employment. Investigators say Daquin demanded a settlement for pain and suffering, and even claimed he witnessed illegal acts conducted by his employer.

On several occasions, police say Daquin demanded the employer pay him $20,000 in exchange for remaining silent about the alleged illegal activities he witnessed during his employment.

It was also learned during the investigation that Daquin, who was unauthorized to to access computers, tampered with the computers of his previous employer, taking pictures of other employees personal information and other sensitive information.

After obtaining a warrant for Daquin's arrest, authorities arrested him at his residence, and charged him with extortion and computer tampering. Authorities say they have not found any evidence to support Daquin's claims of illegal activity by his former employer.