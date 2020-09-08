Avondale shooting overnight leaves 1 dead

Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive in the killing Sunday morning.

AVONDALE, La. — A man was shot to death in Avondale around midnight, according to JPSO officials.

Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Travis Drive around midnight Saturday night, according to a release from the sheriff's office. When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive in the killing Sunday morning.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

