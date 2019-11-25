NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man and 4-year-old boy are in stable condition after being struck by a car who ran off the road and then drove away from the scene in New Orleans' Seventh Ward Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near a post-game Saints party under the Interstate 10 overpass in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

Police say a black Chevrolet Camaro with a Flordia license plate ran off the roadway, striking the pair. The Camaro then reportedly drove away from the crash.

NOPD officers took the man and boy to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition Monday.

"This incident remains under active investigation. No further details are available at this time," a statement from the NOPD said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the Camaro involved in the crash should call the NOPD Traffic Division investigators at 504-658-6205. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

