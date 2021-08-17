Baby released from hospital after Lakeview crash, suspects face narcotics charges

Troopers and NOPD officers attempted to stop a car for having tinted windows and not having a license plate, but the car sped off.

NEW ORLEANS — A police chase in the 7th Ward ended with a crash in Lakeview Monday night, sending four people to the hospital, including a 7-month-old baby.

Remnants of the crash remained in the road on Tuesday, where neighbors were trying to piece together what happened.

“All of a sudden you hear an explosion and then like you see six state troopers, a plethora of other police,” Michelle Mipro, who witnessed the crash, said. “It was really bad.”

Louisiana State Police say it all started with a traffic stop in the 7th Ward. Troopers and NOPD officers attempted to stop a car for having tinted windows and not having a license plate, but the car sped off.

"State police units were in the area and initiated that pursuit with that vehicle," LSP Spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said.

According to state police, the chase ended in Lakeview when the suspect ran a stop sign and crashed into another car at the intersection of Milne and Harrison.

Police say the suspect’s passenger had a 7-month-old baby in his lap.

According to our partners at NOLA.com, the baby’s leg was broken in the crash. The three other people involved all suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Both the suspect and their passenger face several charges, including narcotics and traffic violations, as well as cruelty to a juvenile.

“There were drugs in the vehicle, Trooper Stegall said.