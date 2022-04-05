Bail reduction denied for teens accused of carjacking, dragging woman to death

Linda Frickey died from 'blunt force injuries' after she was dragged to her death by her own car earlier this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Four teenagers booked with murder in the violent carjacking of 73-year-old Linda Frickey were denied bail reductions on Friday. They will remain jailed on a $1 million bond.

Frickey died from 'blunt force injuries' after she was dragged to her death by her own car earlier this year. Authorities say Frickey was beaten and then became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her car. Her arm was severed after she was dragged about a block away while neighbors looked on helplessly.

The New Orleans Police Department arrested four teens hours after the carjacking. Two of the teens were turned in police custody by their parents. All four face second-degree murder charges.

The defendants are:

17-year-old John Honore

16-year-old Briniyah Baker

15-year-old Lenyra Theophile

15-year-old Mar'Qel Curtis

District Attorney Jason Williams transferred the case from juvenile court, where the steepest sentences could have held the defendants until they were 21. Now they face life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years if convicted as charged of second-degree murder.

While the female defendants have little or no criminal records, an exclusive WWL-TV investigation revealed that Honore had at least 25 prior charges stemming from seven prior juvenile arrests, including an aggravated burglary case that was transferred to adult court but later dismissed.