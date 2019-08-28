LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — A judge has set bail at $3 million for the son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett appeared in court Tuesday on two counts of second-degree murder. Bennett was extradited from Mexico after being arrested at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.

Bennett's public defender did not return a request for comment.

Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town 124 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL, including stints with New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

