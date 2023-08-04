x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bank robbed on Old Metairie Road, suspect at large

Local bank customer says "things like this don't normally happen, especially in this neighborhood."
Credit: WWL TV
BankPlus robbed on Old Metairie Road

METAIRIE, La. — A BankPlus branch in Old Metairie was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, an armed suspect entered the bank before 10:30 a.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"I think the reaction, just like anybody else is going to be mighty surprised because things like this don't normally happen, especially in this neighborhood," said bank customer, John Bruno. "I'm disappointed that it happened, but I hope everything's okay inside. I hope nobody got hurt, because that's that's the main thing in the world. The money is nothing compared to someone that works for the bank or someone going to the bank getting hurt on somebody else's misfortune or ignorance."

This is an ongoing story. 

Check back for further updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Related Articles

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

NOPD: Man shot dead on Toledano Street

Before You Leave, Check This Out