JPSO: Man robs bank, jumps into running car and drives off with woman in backseat

JEFFERSON, La. — A man robbed a bank in Jefferson and then jumped into a car that was running and had a woman in the backseat, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The series of crimes started in the 3600 block of Jefferson Highway. The sheriff’s office says that 45-yeear-old William Frye went into the bank at the location and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A short time later, deputies received a report of a carjacking in the 3500 block of Berwick Street where a man had reportedly gotten into a vehicle that was already running and had a woman in the backseat. The suspect in that incident drove off with the woman still inside. The sheriff’s office said she was able to get away but suffered significant injuries.

Investigators said they identified Frye as the suspect in both the bank robbery and the carjacking and he was later located at a motel in the 5700 block of Airline Drive. He was arrested after a short chase.

The JPSO says that Frye had previous arrests for two bank robberies in New Orleans in 2004 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for those incidents.