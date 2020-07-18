Bank robbery in downtown New Orleans foiled by exploding dye pack, suspect arrested

It was unclear if Berry had a weapon on him when he was taken into custody.

NEW ORLEANS — A bank robbery suspect was arrested Friday after a dye pack exploded on him while he was allegedly attempting to rob a downtown New Orleans Bank, according to the NOPD.

The suspect, 40-year-old Randall Berry, allegedly entered the First Bank & Trust on Poydras Street around 10 a.m. and handed the teller a note that he was robbing them and that he had a wepon.

According to an initial incident description provided by the NOPD, the teller complied, handing over an unspecified amount of cash.

But police say before Berry could leave the bank, the dye packs in the money exploded. He was arrested at the scene without further incident, according to the NOPD.



