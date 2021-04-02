Man shoots at officers in Holy Cross neighborhood, barricades himself in home

Police are advising residents to avoid the 400 block of Trocou Street until they have cleared the area.

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD SWAT team has been called to a Holy Cross-area home after a suspect reportedly barricaded themself in the house after firing at officers who responded to a reported assault in the neighborhood.

Police are advising residents to avoid the 400 block of Trocou Street until they have cleared the area.

Officers were first dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said a man inside the house was armed with a gun.

They spoke with the suspect "briefly" according to an NOPD official, but he retreated into the house and opened fire on the officers.

No officers were injured, but a police unit was struck by gunfire, police said.

NOPD officials said they tried to use peaceful methods to have the man leave the house, but turned to SWAT when he refused.

