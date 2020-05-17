BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge deputy was shot while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning, WBRZ reports.

According to the TV station, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was shot while trying to stop a man driving near the intersection of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.

The unidentified gunman crashed while firing at the deputy and fled into the woods near Kendalwood Road. According to WBRZ, he continued to fire shots as he ran.

The deputy's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials were still searching the woods for the gunman Sunday morning.

