BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Supreme Court has permanently disbarred a Baton Rouge attorney for professional misconduct.

The Advocate reports the state's high court also ordered J. Renee Martin to pay nearly $27,000 in restitution to 10 clients. In an order last week, the justices say Martin failed to refund client funds.

She also was accused of settling a personal injury claim without her client's consent.

The Supreme Court also noted that Martin continued to practice law after she was suspended in February 2017.

