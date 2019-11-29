BATON ROUGE, La. — A man in Baton Rouge is accused of walking into a home armed with a BB gun and a taser because he believed the people inside stole his ID, according to a report from WBRZ.

According to the report, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 51-year-old Carl Jackson, who told them he tried to cash a check he'd earned from work and discovered his ID was missing.

Jackson reportedly told deputies he believed three people took his ID and he planned to confront them.

The conversation Wednesday took place shortly after a 911 call where a dispatcher heard someone in the background screaming while the caller said saying, “I can’t talk anymore,” before hanging up, according to an incident report cited by WBRZ.

Officials believe the caller was in a home Jackson had targeted while attempting to retrieve his ID.

When deputies arrived, deputies reportedly walked into the home and multiple people immediately pointed them to Jackson.

The victims told deputies that Jackson had walked into the home demanding his ID and pulled out the taser and BB gun when the home's residents explained that they didn't have it.

One of the victims told deputies Jackson hit him in the head with the taser hard enough to make the victim fall to the ground. Another said Jackson grabbed her purse and other belongings, threatening to leave with them.

Jackson was arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to WBRZ.

An active warrant out for Jackson for contempt of court was discovered when deputies searched their database, and the bench warrant was added to his charges.

