Baton Rouge man kills dad after argument over blowing his nose, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities say a Baton Rouge man fatally shot his father after becoming enraged that his dad blew his nose.

According to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The report says 21-year-old Adam Carter became extremely angry when 64-year-old Ronnie Carter blew his nose.

Investigators say Adam Carter allegedly grabbed a pistol from his room, prompting his father to say he should "shoot me right here."

The newspaper reports that Adam Carter shot his father, called law enforcement and turned himself in. He reportedly did express remorse for the shooting. He was booked on a count of manslaughter.

Ronnie Carter was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.