BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is in custody after he allegedly shot and wounded a police officer responding to a domestic dispute.

Baton Rouge police say 24-year-old Clifton Eames, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Monday on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and illegal use of a weapon. Police records did not indicate whether Eames has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely says the man shot at officers investigating a dispute between Eames and a woman and a bullet hit Sgt. Ralph Walker in the leg. McKneely says Walker, a 22-year police veteran, has been hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

McKneely says the officers at the scene didn't return fire.

No other injuries were reported.