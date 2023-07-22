Baton Rouge Police fatally shoot a man suspected of killing another man Friday night

Our partners say the officers shot at the armed man after he ignored their commands and pointed his handgun at them.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge Police fatally shot a man suspected of killing another man Friday night on College Drive, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Officers responded to a custody dispute at 2245 College Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday and heard gunshots. They found an armed man and another man they believe to have been shot by him. Our partners say the officers shot at the armed man after he ignored their commands and pointed his handgun at them.

Both men were taken to the hospital and died from their injuries.

Three Baton Rouge Police officers were placed on administrative leave.