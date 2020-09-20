BB gun actually a real gun in apparent negligent homicide, JPSO says

How a gun was mistaken for a BB gun in the shooting was unclear Sunday, and JPSO officials did not provide further details about the shooting.

AVONDALE, La. — Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating what they say appears to be a negligent homicide in Avondale Sunday, where a man reportedly struck in the neck with a BB gun was actually hit with a bullet and died from his injuries.

The shooting took place around 12:45 a.m., at a home on Elaine Drive in Avondale, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The street is part of a residential neighborhood near two schools and a playground.

Deputies were originally called to the scene after a report that a man had been shot in the neck with a BB gun. A JPSO statement says the man's condition "deteriorated rapidly" quickly after deputies arrived.

The man died at the scene, and deputies determined that he hadn't actually been shot with a BB gun, but with a real firearm.

How a gun was mistaken for a BB gun in the shooting was unclear Sunday, and JPSO officials did not provide further details about the shooting.

One person was taken into custody for questioning, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation Sunday morning, authorities said.

The victim was not identified, and it is unclear Sunday how he was related to the person taken in for questioning by deputies.

The shooting appears to be a negligent homicide, according to a preliminary determination released by the sheriff's office.

