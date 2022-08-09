Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees.
According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards from victims to resolve alleged citations and/or avoid arrests.
The release said that neither the GNOEC nor Causeway police ever accept money in any form to address a citation or arrest, and that traffic related matters are handled by respective court jurisdictions. Any communications that involve requested money should be considered fraudulent.
