Bicyclist dies after struck by New Orleans police car

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a bicyclist died Thursday after he was struck by a New Orleans police officer’s department-issued vehicle.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway in Algiers.

The NOPD said the officer was driving eastbound on General DeGaulle when the 54-year-old bicyclist, who was headed north on Westbend Parkway, rode into the officer’s lane and was struck.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. The officer was not hurt in the crash.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the man’s name at a later time.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Sgt. Bernard Crowden is in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call him at 504-658-6208.

