Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Harvey Friday night, and deputies are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The fatal collision was reported around 9:45 in the 1800 block of Gretna Boulevard, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Investigators learned that the victim, who was only identified as a man, was riding a bike down the street when an unknown vehicle struck him from behind.

The man died at the scene from multiple injuries caused by the crash.

The vehicle that hit him did not stop, deputies say, and fled in an unknown direction. JPSO investigators did not release a description of the vehicle Saturday morning.

