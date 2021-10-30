Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run remembered as free spirit who loved life

Just this year alone, there’s been six bicyclist fatalities in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is still looking for the driver of a car who hit a bicyclist and left the scene.

The bicyclist, Reagan Gurney, was riding his bike home from work earlier this month when he was hit on Law Street just off of St. Bernard Ave. The driver did not stop.

Before his untimely death, friends say Gurney knew exactly how to light up a room. A server at Willie Mae's Scotch House for nearly a decade, the 41-year-old was loved by customers and coworkers, like Desiree Washington, who’d eventually become his best friend and roommate.

“Really down to earth, cool dude. I don’t know anyone who didn’t love Reagan,” Washington said. “He was a live wire, very free-spirited, loved to dance, love to sing, love to eat, that’s what we did all the time together.”

After the crash, the driver sped off and did not stop to help. Gurney was taken to the hospital but eventually died from his injuries. The NOPD is hoping someone might recognize the vehicle involved in the crash, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima.

“Nothing happened, they just kept going and left him there and it was 20-to-30 minutes before an ambulance was even called and that’s crucial when you have a brain bleed,” Washington said. “Someone saw something. It’s a really high traffic area so someone had to have seen something.”

Just this year alone, there have been six bicyclist fatalities. The year before, there were 10. Earlier this month, crowds showed up at a “Ride for Our Lives Rally” to urge city leaders to push for protected bike lanes. Washington agrees saying it would prevent something like this from happening again.

“I want some safety lanes over there. I want people to be cautious when they drive and treat cyclists as people,” Washington said.

There is a remembering Reagan Gurney benefit and raffle on Nov. 6. You can purchase tickets at Holy Ground or Pal’s Lounge.