Bicyclist killed in fatal New Orleans East crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a a fatal accident in New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man.
The accident occurred on the I-10 Service Road before Mayo Boulevard. Police say that a 31-year-old man driving a a black four door Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on the I-10 Service Road when he struck a bicyclist that was also traveling eastbound on the I-10 Service Road.
EMS pronounce the bicyclist dead on the scene.
Blood samples were taken to determine if intoxication played a factor in the accident. The accident is still under investigation.