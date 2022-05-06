Bicyclist killed in fatal New Orleans East crash

The victim was a 46-year-old man.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a a fatal accident in New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man.

The accident occurred on the I-10 Service Road before Mayo Boulevard. Police say that a 31-year-old man driving a a black four door Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on the I-10 Service Road when he struck a bicyclist that was also traveling eastbound on the I-10 Service Road.

EMS pronounce the bicyclist dead on the scene.