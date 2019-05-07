A bicyclist was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Manhattan Boulevard, sheriff's officials said.

According to deputies, the unidentified victim was riding a bike across the northbound lanes when he was struck by a silver Infiniti sedan.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The results of the driver's toxicology tests have not been finalized, sheriff's officials said.