Bill makes harsher penalties for adults who recruit juveniles to carjack

While that is already illegal to help someone commit a crime, this bill would mean harsher penalties.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana lawmakers are trying to find ways to hold carjackers accountable along with those who help them commit the crime.

Rep. Jason Hughes (D) out of New Orleans is sponsoring HB 447 which would make it a crime for adults to recruit juveniles to carjack someone. While that is already illegal to help someone commit a crime, this bill would mean harsher penalties.

HB 447 says, "It shall be unlawful for any person over the age of seventeen to intentionally recruit, entice, aid, solicit, or encourage any child under the age of eighteen to commit the offense of carjacking."

If convicted, the adult could face between five and 20 years in prison.

"What distinguishes this bill is putting it under the racketeering statute so the penalties of the adults who prey on our juveniles will be harsher," Rep. Hughes said.