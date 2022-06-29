BJ Brown arrested in Tennessee after killing ex-girlfriend and shooting officer

The suspect is accused of killing his ex, fleeing to Tennessee and shooting an officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in an execution-style murder is now in custody after a manhunt in Tennessee. Investigators believe 32-year-old BJ Brown shot a Tennessee police officer on Monday night., hours after killing 48-year-old Cassandra Jones.

"My staff is numb," said First City Court Clerk Austin Badon.

Jones was shot in a Treme parking lot off Iberville st. around 9:30 Monday morning. A video showed a man with a long gun walking up to Jones and shooting her two more times.

The mother of three was on her way to work that morning as a deputy clerk in Orleans Parish. Badon hired Jones about a year ago. He met her when she was seeking emergency rental assistance, but what she really wanted was a job and he saw her potential.

"She had the computer skills, she had people skills, and she was hungry, you know. She really wanted to come in and work, and I saw somebody who was looking not for a handout. They wanted to work," Badon said.

Jones's family said in a statement "Cassandra was a vibrant lady who was loved by many people. She had a personality that would definitely light up a room. Our hearts have been ripped apart. She meant the world to us."

Her family said she and Brown used to date. Several months ago, Jones sat in Badon's office to discuss filing a restraining order against Brown. He said she filled it out but never filed it.

"She had my full support, and she needed to do whatever she needed to go forward with this because I could see it in her eyes and hear it in your voice that she was afraid to leave and go home," Badon said.

After Jones's murder on Monday, police said Brown ran off to Tennessee where he shot a police officer during a traffic stop in a rural town west of Nashville. That officer is expected to recover.

"This is the first time we've experienced this in our department, we're a six man department," said Erin Police Chief Mark Moore.

Brown allegedly ran into the woods after shooting the Erin police officer. A 30 plus hour statewide manhunt led to Brown's arrest early Wednesday morning in Tennessee.

"I'm overjoyed," Moore said.

"I'm not surprised he would open fire on a police officer," said St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre said since 2010, his deputies have arrested brown more than 15 times for crimes involving drugs, weapons and high speed pursuits.

"We've even had cases of domestic violence with him and the young lady he murdered," Tregre said.

Brown is in the Houston County jail west of Nashville for attempted murder of a police officer. He also faces a second degree murder charge in Jones' death.

"As a black woman and someone being gunned down in our city, totally unacceptable. The apprehension of Mr. Brown.. something we absolutely celebrate," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.