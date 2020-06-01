NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward after a body was found inside burning car near the Industrial Canal.

Firefighters were sent to the scene of a vehicle fire near the intersection of N. Rocheblave Street and Jourdan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. A dead body was found inside the vehicle after the first had been extinguished.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The investigation is active and open. No further information was immediately available.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.