Crime

Body found on Burma Road in Lafourche Parish

Burma Road is closed in both directions in the 1400 block and that local traffic must detour around the area as deputies investigate the crime scene.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Burma Road in Lafourche Parish early Tuesday morning.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said the man’s death is being investigated as a suspected homicide. 

The sheriff’s office said Burma Road is closed in both directions in the 1400 block and that local traffic must detour around the area as deputies investigate the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WWL-TV for updates on this story.

