Bogalusa chamber of commerce director indicted for stealing at least $100,000

A former Bogalusa Chamber of Commerce director has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $100,000 from the organizations she led.
A Washington Parish grand jury handed down the indictment Tuesday against 77-year-old Marilyn Bateman.
She faces a charge of theft over $25,000, but prosecutors believe she took at least $100,000.
