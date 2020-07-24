x
crime

Bogalusa chamber of commerce director indicted for stealing at least $100,000

A Washington Parish grand jury handed down the indictment Tuesday against 77-year-old Marilyn Bateman.
A former Bogalusa Chamber of Commerce director has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $100,000 from the organizations she led. 

A Washington Parish grand jury handed down the indictment Tuesday against 77-year-old Marilyn Bateman. 

She faces a charge of theft over $25,000, but prosecutors believe she took at least $100,000. 

