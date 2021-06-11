Bogalusa firefighter arrested, facing rape charges

BOGALUSA, La. — A Bogalusa firefighter was arrested and charged with second-degree rape this week, after a previous arrest for releasing a private photo without consent.
Police say 36-year-ld Brandon Applewhite was first arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on May 4. He was charged at the time with non-consensual release of a private picture, extortion and malfeasance in office.
He was released on a $20,000 bond on the same day. Three days later, he turned himself in after his residence was searched and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He made bail — this time a $75,000 bond — the same day.
The exact circumstances of the alleged rape and other charges against Applewhite were not released Friday.
Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal commented said in a statement that the case was a complicated one, but did not elaborate much further.
"This is a complex case of manipulation involving several females," he said.
