Bogalusa firefighter arrested, facing rape charges

The exact circumstances of the alleged rape and other charges against Applewhite were not released Friday.

BOGALUSA, La. — A Bogalusa firefighter was arrested and charged with second-degree rape this week, after a previous arrest for releasing a private photo without consent.

Police say 36-year-ld Brandon Applewhite was first arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on May 4. He was charged at the time with non-consensual release of a private picture, extortion and malfeasance in office.

He was released on a $20,000 bond on the same day. Three days later, he turned himself in after his residence was searched and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He made bail — this time a $75,000 bond — the same day.

The exact circumstances of the alleged rape and other charges against Applewhite were not released Friday.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal commented said in a statement that the case was a complicated one, but did not elaborate much further.

"This is a complex case of manipulation involving several females," he said.

More Stories: