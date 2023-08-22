Three shot after family disturbance over a gaming console in Bogalusa, police say

Two men and one woman were injured. Police say all three victims are in critical condition.

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department says they are actively investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured Tuesday morning.

There was some sort of family disturbance here over a gaming console in the 500 Block of Huron Avenue, according to police.

WWL-TV was told the injured included the two shooters, who police say fired at each other and another family member.

No arrests so far, but warrants are being sought at this hour.

No other information is available at this time.