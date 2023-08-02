Three youths shot in Bogalusa, teens arrested as suspects by police

Bogalusa police said they found three juveniles with gunshot wounds. Four teens were arrested as suspects in the shooting, ages 17 to 19.

BOGALUSA, La. — Three people identified as juveniles were apparently treated by police and EMS after they were shot at an apartment complex in Bogalusa Tuesday night.

Bogalusa police said they arrested Erin Zeno, 18; Daylon Jackson, 19; Sincere Gatlin, 18, and another 17-year-old as suspects in the shooting. The group of teens apparently led the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office on a chase that ended in St. Tammany Parish.

All suspects except the 17-year-old were sent to St. Tammany Parish Jail; the 17-year-old was transported to the Florida Parish Detention Center.