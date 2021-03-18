Bond set for man convicted by split jury of killing Saints star Will Smith

Judge Camille Buras set Hayes bail at $225,000.

NEW ORLEANS — Bond has been set for the man convicted by a split-jury of killing Saints star Will Smith ahead of his retrial.

Judge Camille Buras set Cardell Hayes bail at $225,000 on Thursday, March 18.

Hayes was convict four years ago of killing Will Smith and wounding his wife during a road-rage incident on Magazine Street.



While Hayes was charged with second-degree murder in Smith's death, a jury convicted him of manslaughter by a verdict of 10 to 2.



The U.S. Supreme Court tossed Hayes's conviction in January after it ruled non-unanimous verdicts were unconstitutional.

At the March 4 hearing, Racquel Smith testified through tears on a Zoom call, saying she doesn't think Hayes should have the chance to walk free.

“I promised my kids on the day that he was sentenced that they didn't have to worry about this man," Racquel Smith told the court. "He doesn’t deserve to get bond. ... He gave my entire family a life sentence.”