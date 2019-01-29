NEW ORLEANS — Police say one person was hurt after a shooting on Bourbon Street early Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a call reported shots fired in the 100 block of Bourbon Street around 4:43 a.m.

Shortly after the shooting, a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The person then left the hospital without asking for treatment or leaving any identifying information, police say.

The NOPD said the man later returned to the hospital around 6:47 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police are now investigating the shooting as an aggravated battery by shooting.